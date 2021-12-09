Huge demand for book of tributes to Kildare priest Fr Jimmy Doyle

The book of tributes to the late Fr Jimmy Doyle has been a huge seller since it was released last Thursday.

Due to the popularity of Sportsman and a Shepherd, a reprint is already underway to satisfy demand for the book.

Many book stores in Kildare and Carlow have had to increase their stocks of the book, and some stores have run out of copies.

Additional books will be available in about a weeks time when the reprint is completed.

Many purchasers are keen to have the book before Christmas and to send it to relatives abroad.

Fr Doyle had served in five Kildare parishes before his death in October 2020. He ministered in Kilcock, Balyna, Newbridge, Naas and at the time of his sudden death was PP of Staplestown Cooleragh.

Fr Jimmy and Fr Enhirt Mpete from Tanzania at St Conleth's Park in 2009. Picture: Adrian Melia

He was closely associated with many Kildare GAA players and managers over the decades. The book contains about 50 tributes from friends, colleagues and parishioners who admired Fr Jimmy.

The book is available in Barker & Jones (Naas), Farrell & Nephew (Newbridge), Woodbine Books (Kilcullen), O’Neills Centra (Johnstownbridge) and at the Parish Centres in Newbridge, Naas, Kildare, Clane and Carbury.

Bishop Denis Nulty has described the book as ‘superb’.

The tributes were compiled by Joe O’Brien, Lorcán O’Rourke and Mairead Ryan.

Others have said the book is a beautiful production, a wonderful keepsake and people who knew Fr. Jimmy will love it.