Search

27 Nov 2021

Twenty Kildare workers take the plunge for St Mark’s School

Twenty Kildare workers take the plunge for St Mark’s School

Staff at KDP Newbridge have organised a fundraiser for St Mark's School for chidlren with special needs

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

A Newbridge company has given its backing to a fundraising drive for St Mark’s School.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the employees of KDP Newbridge.

Campaign organiser, Krzysztof Magrecki, explains; “We are a relatively new employer to the town, but we are keen to help our local community and assist good causes in whatever way we can.

“This year we have teamed up with St Mark’s school for children with special needs to assist them in building a new extension to their existing facility.”

Twenty employees have decided to bravely take the plunge into the bitterly cold Irish sea at Brittas Bay beach on November 27 at 10am.

“We are looking for sponsorship for these 20 brave souls to raise funds for the kids in St Mark’s.

“If you could donate a few euro, we would be immensely grateful and your money will be going to a great local cause. Thank you from all at the KDP Ireland family.”

Check out Support for St Marks School in Newbridge on GoFundMe to find out more.

Last July the school was granted permission to demolish the existing school and out buildings to make way for the construction of a new spilt level single and two storey 14-classroom school building with a total floor area of 2,731sqm.

When completed, the new building will have a general-purpose hall, additional special needs classrooms, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media