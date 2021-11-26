 Water upgrade works to commence in Maynooth, County Kildare next week

File pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that water upgrade works will commence in Maynooth, County Kildare next week.
It said in a statement: "Upgrade to the watermain at O’ Neill Park will be carried out on Monday November 29."
"Supply to this estate, shops at Tesco, including four apartments will be affected from 10am until 5pm."
