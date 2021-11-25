Search

25 Nov 2021

Registration open for Kildare 5km charity fun run in aid of a Kenyan girls rescue centre

Cara projects

Registration open for Kildare 5km charity fun run in aid of a Kenyan girls rescue centre

Registration is now open for a Charity 5km Fun Run 5km, which is taking place in Rathangan on Sunday, December 5 in aid of Cara Projects. 

The organisers say this will be a family fun event raising funds for a worthy charity. Participants are asked to gather at Rathangan Community Centre at 12 noon on the day.  

Cara Projects works in Kenya with a targeted focus upon Child Protection. Through the Cara Girls Rescue Centre (CGRC) CARA strives to promote Women’s Empowerment through Vocational training, Health Promotion, Education, Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Development.  CARA is a non-denominational and non-political organisation.

One of the organisers was a volunteer with this charity and had the opportunity to travel with them and 40 others on a two week trip back in Feb 2020 (Pre Covid). 

This group also included a number of TY and 5th year students from Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin in Rathangan. These trips have been the main source of income for the charity. Due to Covid 19 these trips have been halted and as such funds are needed now more than ever to ensure that Cara Girls Rescue Centre can remain operational. This charity is totally funded by voluntary contributions. 

CARA is an Irish Registered Charity (CHY18652) and a Registered Kenyan NGO. 

To learn more go to www.caraprojects.com 

All government guidelines in relation to COVID 19 will be adhered to. Medals for all participants. Spot prizes on bib numbers. Chip timed by JustRuns Events.

