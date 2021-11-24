Search

24 Nov 2021

Kildare Farm Machinery Show postponed at Punchestown until summer 2022

Rescheduled: Punchestown venue not available due to HSE activities

File photo

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Senan Hogan senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

The Naas-based Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association postponed its three-day Farm Machinery Show previously scheduled to take place in Punchestown in February.

The event has been rescheduled for as a two-day event for Punchestown in summer 2022.

The specific dates for the show are being finalised with Punchestown and an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Executive director Michael Farrelly said: “The Punchestown site is currently being used by the HSE as a Covid-19 vaccination and drive-through test centre.

The” HSE had an option to extend their lease on a once-off basis and they have now exercised this option. This facility will remain in place until later in 2022.

“The safety and health of all stakeholders, exhibitors and visitors and the wider context of the public health situation are the paramount concerns of the association and any FTMTA event to be held in 2022 will be with such considerations to the fore.”

The FTMTA formed in 1913 when a group of dealers created the Agricultural Implement Trade Association Ireland Ltd.

There are currently over 200 members of the association and it is managed by a group of voluntary executive council members all of whom work in the industry either as owner/managers or senior officers in their respective companies.

The Farm Machinery Industry Training Centre (FMITC) is the headquarters of the FTMTA and is based in Toughers Business Park, Newhall, Naas.

It is a unique facility in Ireland in that it is designed to meet all the training needs of manufacturers and dealers in the agricultural industry.

Facilities at this purpose built training centre include two interactive training rooms as well as a large technical training workshop.

Located close to the M7, these facilities are used privately by members and non members.

