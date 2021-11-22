Search

22/11/2021

Donations pour in to fundraiser for midlands teen tragically killed at weekend

Donations pour in to fundraiser for midlands teen tragically killed at weekend

The late Daragh Lee, Mountmellick

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Donations are flooding in to a fundraiser launched in memory of a Laois teenager who died suddenly last weekend.

Daragh Lee, 19, from Mountmellick died after he was struck by a van while walking on the N80 Portlaoise to Mountmellick road early on Saturday morning, November 27.

There has been an outpouring of support from the community to Daragh's bereaved family; parents Mark and Tracy, sisters Shauna and Lauren, nephew Callum and grandparents Carmel and Pat.

One of his young friends launched a Gofundme page to ease any financial pressure on Daragh's grieving family.

It has already passed €13,000.

"As you all may know Daragh Lee was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday the 20th of November. I’m hoping that we can ease the already massive load on his family by covering some of the funeral costs. Please donate what you can and if you can’t please share," Josh Byrne wrote.

Daragh's father Mark has requested that instead of flowers, please make a donation in Daragh's memory to the young people's mental health charity Jigsaw.  www.jigsaw.ie/donate/ 

See the Daragh Lee Funeral Fundraiser page here. 

Daragh's funeral details are yet to be confirmed. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media