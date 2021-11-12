Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond turn on Christmas lights at Kildare Village

Kildare's own celebrity couple Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond turned on the Christmas lights at Kildare Village yesterday evening.

It was influencer and businesswoman Pippa's first major outing since welcoming the family's third baby boy, Billy, last month.

The pair wrapped up warmly to launch Kildare Village's spectacular lights attraction. Attendees at the launch enjoyed a performance by Spark! with show involving drumming, dance, and captivating lights, accompanied by musicians New Brass Kings

The Straffan-based fashion entrepreneurs, who founded and run the popular POCO brand, said they were delighted to be present at the launch. "Our relationship with Kildare Village goes back many years, both through POCO and our pop-up shops, but also personally as one of our favourite places to visit for some retail therapy. We were delighted to be invited to turn on the lights at the official launch of Christmas at Kildare Village and we will be keeping an eye out for some gifting ideas ourselves!"

Penelope and Imogen Harper (2) enjoying the Christmas lights at the launch. Picture: Andres Poveda

The first phase of the long-anticipated multi-million extension to Kildare Village has opened, with new boutiques including Adidas, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Johnstons of Elgin already welcoming visitors.

On November 16, the Minaw Collective, an installation by six of the artists from the all-female street art collective, will open as part of the Village’s commitment to supporting emerging talent. The exhibition space will evolve over time, with new street art added by the artists every few weeks.

Throughout the Christmas period a light show in the Village will bring animation, theatre, colour, warmth, and sound, creating a feast for the senses, while interactive Digital Mirrors will offer kids a fun and entertaining experience through innovative animation. On November 24 the Wish Digital Pop-Up Store will be launched; a physical installation that comes to life through a smartphone allowing the user to discover streetwear, sportswear, and contemporary brands. The store will be accessible through a Snapcode that comes to life through a Smartphone – allowing guests to discover new brands, exciting products, and exclusive prices.