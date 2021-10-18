Kildare drugs raid: Man held after €100,0000 of cannabis found in Allenwood

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €100,000 worth of cannabis herb in Allenwood earlier this month.
Naas gardai arrested the man in his 30s earlier today, Monday, October 18. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.
The arrest follows the seizure of the drugs in the course of searching a stolen motor van in Allenwood on Saturday, October 9 as part of Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drugs trafficking networks.
The drugs seized were sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland, and the van was technically examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.
The investigation is ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.