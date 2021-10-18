Search

18/10/2021

Kildare drugs raid: Man held after €100,0000 of cannabis found in Allenwood

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €100,000 worth of cannabis herb in Allenwood earlier this month.

Naas gardai arrested the man in his 30s earlier today, Monday, October 18. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.    

The arrest follows the seizure of the drugs in the course of searching a stolen motor van in Allenwood on Saturday, October 9 as part of Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drugs trafficking networks.

The drugs seized were sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland, and the van was technically examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

