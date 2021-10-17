Search

17/10/2021

Laois Gardaí object to legal aid in Monasterevin grow at home cannabis case

Cannabis Growhouse in Tipperary

Cannabis plants. Picture for illustration purpose

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man is facing charges of cultivating cannabis herb valued at €11,000 after it was detected at a house he was living in.

Martin Best, (35) with an address at 3, The Furze, Old Grange Wood, Monasterevin, Co Kildare was charged with possession of cannabis and cultivation of cannabis at that address on December 9, 2019. The case was raised at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Sgt JJ Kirby said there was an objection to the defendant receiving free legal aid. 

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said the defendant is currently on social welfare. The case was adjourned to December 9 next, when a statement of means is to be before the court. 

