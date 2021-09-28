Search

28/09/2021

Sarah Walsh appointed new Irish language promotion officer for Kildare's Cill Dara Le Gaeilge

Promoting use of Gaeilge in business and the community

Sarah Walsh, Cill Dara Le Gaeilge's new officer

A new Irish language promotion officer will be working with businesses and the community in County Kildare to promote the use of Gaeilge in everyday life.

Sarah Walsh has joined Cill Dara Le Gaeilge as its first full-time  officer. In her new role, Sarah will work closely with the Kildare Chamber of Commerce as well as local business and enterprise bodies to support business owners who are interested in undertaking projects relating to the Irish language – including bilingual signage, marketing, website development, and social media engagement. 

Cill Dara le Gaeilge will also work with community groups based in the Naas Municipal area that are organising Irish language events and Sarah will play a key advisory and supportive role on this basis. 

Prior to taking up this new role, Sarah spent three years working with Clár na Leabhar Gaeilge with state body Foras na Gaeilge, supporting Irish language publishers and Irish language writers. Among her responsibilities in that role, Sarah drew public attention to Irish language books to encourage people to read and write In Irish. 
 
In February 2019 Cill Dara le Gaeilge and Sult na Sollán published a five-year plan (2019-2023) for the Irish language in County Kildare. The plan is available on www.cilldaralegaeilge.ie 
 
Funding is provided to Cill Dara le Gaeilge through the Irish Language support scheme (Scéim Tacaíochta Gaeilge) by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. 
 
Announcing the appointment Daithí de Faoite, Cathaoirleach of Cill Dara le Gaeilge, said: “It is a very exciting development for County Kildare that for the first time ever, we now have a dedicated resource working to promote the Irish language with local businesses, service providers and with community groups. We wish Sarah every success in the new role and are hopeful that support from Cill Dara le Gaeilge will help make a very positive impact on the use of the Irish language within the county in the business and community sectors.”  
 
Sarah added: “I look forward to working with Cill Dara le Gaeilge and will be focusing on the following four areas over the coming year: language planning, Irish in the community, supporting businesses in County Kildare and Cultúrlann Chill Dara. 

"I recognise the widespread interest and support for the Irish language in County Kildare and I'm particularly looking forward to helping local businesses engage with the Irish language and in supporting community groups that are planning or running Irish language or bilingual events. I will also be working on behalf of Cill Dara le Gaeilge to conduct research and begin planning for a new Irish cultural centre, Cultúrlann Chill Dara.”

