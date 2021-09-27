Planning permission file shows Dublin-based company plans to set up second site in Newbridge

Newbridge Industrial Estate. Pic: Google Maps Street View
A Dublin-based business has applied to Kildare County Council (KCC) for planning permission in Newbridge for the second time this year.
Earlier this year in March, Tapeford Ltd applied for planning permission to build a new restaurant in Newbridge, where Swift Supplies premises on Moorefield Road currently resides.
The estimated value of the restaurant project is over €130,000, according to the Construction Information Service database.
Although no detailed documents were listed by KCC, it is understood that Tapeford Ltd applied for permission to convert Unit 17 B&C at Newbridge Industrial Estate to a gymnasium on September 20.
The submission-by date is for October 24, while KCC are due to make its decision whether or not to approve the construction of the premises by November 14.
No planners or engineering area has been listed.
According to the site SoloCheck.ie, Tapeford Ltd was first set up in early 2006.
The company's current directors have been the director of 25 other Irish companies between them, 5 of which are now closed.
It currently has one shareholder and shares its Eircode with at least 658 other companies.
