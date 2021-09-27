Search

27/09/2021

Planning permission file shows Dublin-based company plans to set up second site in Newbridge

Newbridge Industrial Estate. Pic: Google Maps Street View

Newbridge Industrial Estate. Pic: Google Maps Street View

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Dublin-based business has applied to Kildare County Council (KCC) for planning permission in Newbridge for the second time this year.

Earlier this year in March, Tapeford Ltd applied for planning permission to build a new restaurant in Newbridge, where Swift Supplies premises on Moorefield Road currently resides.

The estimated value of the restaurant project is over €130,000, according to the Construction Information Service database. 

Although no detailed documents were listed by KCC, it is understood that Tapeford Ltd applied for permission to convert Unit 17 B&C at Newbridge Industrial Estate to a gymnasium on September 20.

The submission-by date is for October 24, while KCC are due to make its decision whether or not to approve the construction of the premises by November 14.

No planners or engineering area has been listed.

According to the site SoloCheck.ie, Tapeford Ltd was first set up in early 2006.

The company's current directors have been the director of 25 other Irish companies between them, 5 of which are now closed.

It currently has one shareholder and shares its Eircode with at least 658 other companies.

Terms and conditions for Kildare's Next Superstar talent competition

Kildare Property Watch: Two-bedroom apartment in Clane gated complex for €189,500

On the Market

New podcast explores healthy ageing in Ireland

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: The season of autumn berries is here

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media