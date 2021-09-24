UPDATE: Two men arrested in CAB raid in Newbridge have been released, gardaí confirm

FILE PIC: The raid in Newbridge involved various garda units
Gardaí have confirmed that the two men arrested in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raid that took place in Newbridge on Tuesday morning have been released.
The news was confirmed by a statement from gardaí, who said that both men, one aged 19 and the other aged 40, had been released without charge.
Gardaí added that a file on the case is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The raid in Newbridge was part of a garda operation which involved approximately 150 Criminal Assets Bureau Officers and gardaí, comprised of various units, including: the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.
€51,000 in cash, Rolex watches, designer bags and several vehicles were seized in the operation.
Earlier this week, gardaí referred to the operation "is a significant development" in the on-going criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.