Search

07/09/2021

Nearly 3,000 students in Kildare received first round CAO offers

The figure is an increase from last year's CAO first round offers in Kildare

The figure is an increase from last year's CAO first round offers in Kildare

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

2,915 Kildare students have received a first round CAO offer today: a 3 per cent increase from last year.

Half of Ireland's 55,000 students who were offered a Level 8 college place today received their first preference course, while 79 per cent were offered one of their top 3.

22 courses in medicine and business have risen to over 600 points: a new record.

It is understood that this is due to grade inflation and a high number of CAO applicants.

Leaving Cert: Other options if you didn't get the points you need

Maynooth University recently announced that it welcomed the strong demand from 2021 CAO applicants across a variety of courses.

The University also revealed that this year it will see its first-year numbers grow to over 3,500 students.

It added that it will offer increased places in a range of disciplines, such as computer science, law, business and science, in response to the Government's initiative to increase places in high demand courses wherever possible.

Commenting on the CAO first round offers, Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said: "We look forward to welcoming our new students for the academic year 2020/2021. This has been a difficult year for Leaving Cert and third-level students, who have shown great resolve in focusing on their studies during these unprecedented times."

"We are especially delighted to open the doors of Maynooth University later this month for as close to a full on-campus experience within public health guidelines."

EXPLAINER How to review and appeal Leaving Cert results

Outline of steps from the State Exams Commission

Applications now open for Kildare County Council's Commercial Incentive Grant Scheme 2021

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media