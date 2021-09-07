Search

07/09/2021

First podcast of its kind to support those with migraine is launched

The Migraine Association of Ireland and Teva Pharmaceuticals Ireland have launched the first of its kind podcast series in Ireland, to provide support for over 500,000 people who live with migraine. 

There are six episodes, episode one is available now, with further episodes dropping every Monday. Each episode deals with a different topic relating to insights into the lived experience of migraine patients topics covered are mental health, migraine triggers, hormones, exercise, unexpected migraine and exercise. Well know guests on the podcast also include, Tony Cascarino – former Irish professional football player, Anna Daly – Virgin Media presenter and businesswomen,  Nicola Halloran – chef and author of bestselling cookbook The Wonky Spatula and Aoife Walsh – former Miss Ireland and social media influencer, who all share their experience of living with migraine.

The podcast covers topics such as the impact of migraine on mental health, managing a migraine in the workplace and the influence of hormones and pregnancy on the condition
Contributors include Irish football legend Tony Cascarino, Virgin Media presenter Anna Daly and former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh
The podcast was developed in response to research undertaken by Teva Pharmaceuticals Ireland which showed the serious impact migraine has on quality of life, with 53% of people living with migraine in Ireland experiencing exhaustion and 30% feeling depressed as a result of their condition1
It’s estimated that 12-15% of people suffer from migraine in the Republic of Ireland which is approximately 500,000 people.

The healthcare professionals taking part over teh six episodes are - Dr Martin Ruttledge - Consultant Neurologist at the Hermitage Clinic; Esther Tomkins - Clinical Nurse Specialist at the Migraine Clinic, Beaumont Hospital; Dr Edward O’Sullivan - Director of the Cork Migraine Clinic; Dr Mary Kearney - GP with a special interest in migraine and co-author of the ICGP Migraine Quick Reference Guide; Julie Sugrue - Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist with a particular interest in migraine at the University of Limerick Hospital Group; Dr Sinead Beirne - GP at Dublin City GP practice, GP Lead at St. Vincent's University Hospital Headache Clinic and medical expert on TV and radio.

The podcast will be available on migraine.ie/beyond-migraine- podcast/ and on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts just search Beyond Migraine. To join the conversation, use the hashtag #BeyondMigraine. 

For information on migraine support and services available in Ireland, visit migraine.ie and to see the results of the Beyond Migraine survey of Irish migraine patients, visit teva.ie/patients/beyond- migraine

