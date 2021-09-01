Eleven on trolleys at Naas Hospital this morning

Naas hospital
Eleven people are waiting on trolleys in Naas Hospital's emergency department, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's Trolley Watch count this morning.
No patients are waiting in Tallaght, and four are on trolleys in Portlaoise.
Some 54 patients are waiting on beds in the Eastern region of the country this morning. Nationally, 337 people are on trolleys awaiting hospital admission this morning.
