01/09/2021

Dunnes Stores recalls children's product amid fears of vision loss

Major Irish supermarket recalls product amid fears of vision loss

Reporter:

Reporter

An Irish supermarket has issued a recall of the Crystal Creations Glittering Hair Accessories over fears the glue contained in the kit has the potential to cause injury if exposed to the eyes. Dunnes Stores carried out a voluntary recall of the children's hair accessories after the safety issue had been identified. 

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPP) have issued a warning over inadequate instructions on how to use the glue applicator which could lead to injury and even vision loss. There are approximately 1356 affected units in the Republic of Ireland.

If you believe that you have one of these products then you should stop using it immediately, and return the product to your local Dunnes Stores shop for a full refund.

Customers can also contact Dunnes Stores customer service with queries at customerservice@dunnesstores.com 

