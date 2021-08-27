Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Walk-in vaccination centre back at Punchestown this weekend; extended to 12-year-olds up

Covid-19 jabs

Walk-in vaccination centre back at Punchestown this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

A walk-in clinic for the first and second doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine will be open at Punchestown again this weekend.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, August 29. The clinic is open to anyone in Ireland aged 12 or over who is not yet vaccinated. Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian on the day of vaccination for those aged 12 to 15. 

Those who wish to get a second dose of Pfizer must wait until at least 21 days after their first jab, and must bring their vaccination record cards with them.

Damien McCallion, Director of the National Vaccination Programme said: “With schools soon returning after the summer break we are keen to ensure people have the best possible access to vaccination for their children. This is an important next step in Ireland’s vaccination rollout, where Ireland’s younger population can get their Covid-19 vaccination in a trusted and safe environment. Parents and legal guardians are welcome to bring their children aged 12 and over to their local participating walk-in clinic this weekend to ensure they have the best protection possible from the virus."

The walk-in vaccination clinic at Punchestown was extremely busy last weekend, with some attendees reporting that they were unable to secure a vaccination slot in the time allowed.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media