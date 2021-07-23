Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Kildare's Crazy Plant Lady takes to the road in converted horse box

New mobile garden shop

Carmel and John McLoughlin from Nurney

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Horse boxes have become the new coffee shops, new burger joints, new mini campers, and the latest addition to Kildare is a mobile garden shop.

Covid has lead to the reinvention of the traditional mode of horse transport. There is many a horse box across the county that won't be welcoming our equine friends in their new guises.

Nurney couple, Carmel and John McLoughlin have put in endless hours to reinvent their horse box, named The Crazy Plant Lady.

Carmel is delighted with the result of the conversion.

“It took a lot of work and a lot of hours. John and I worked on it together, then I got busy with the plants, so he did most of the rest of the work,” said Carmel.

The lockdown project saw the couple spend a large amount of time together. With Covid restrictions hindering John's work as a farrier, a large amount of his time was taken up with the horse box.

Like many business people, Carmel pointed out she had to come up with a new way of doing things in a post Covid world. The new mobile garden shop allows her to travel to markets and outdoor areas in a safe environment for both herself and her customers.

Having worked for several years in garden centres and nurseries, she set out on her own about five years ago. Abbey Nurseries is based in Nurney, but because of her family roots in Laois, Carmel would be well known over the border and is a regular at markets in Vicarstown and Stradbally. Now, she is fully mobile, she hopes to bring The Crazy Plant Lady around Kildare. Anyone who would like to find out more about he project can look up Abbey Nurseries on Facebook.

Catering for the various times of year, Carmel designs wreaths for Christmas, Easter decorations, and offers shrubs in the Autumn.

