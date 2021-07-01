Proposed 50 turbine locations for Bord na Mona Kildare wind farm

Ballydermot bog near Rathangan, Lullymore, Allenwood, Derrinturn, Clonbullogue and Edenderry

The green dots are the locations of the proposed turbines

Bord na Mona has published the proposed locations for its 50 turbines as part of the Ballydermot Wind Farm.

The project, if approved would be the biggest onshore wind farm in Ireland, producing up to 270MW of electricity, enough to power 150,000 homes for a year.

The project straddles bogland between Rathangan, Allenwood, Derrinturn, Edenderry and Clonbullogue. There are 911 homes within 2,000m of the 220m high turbines, including 45 houses within 1,000m. Bord na Mona intends to lodge the planning application directly to An Bord Pleanála in summer 2022. It is hoping to hold community clinics in the locality in July and August. For further information, log on to www.ballydermotwindfarm.ie

