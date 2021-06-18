Top Of The Range Opel Crossland Elite, Hits The Mark.

There are three versions of the latest Crossland to choose from, the Crossland SC, Crossland Sri and the top of the range Crossland Elite as tested here.

Prices start at €23,250 for the Crossland SC. The new model is really a heavily revised version of the old Crossland X, with changes to the front and rear styling, and numerous technical upgrades as well as welcome revisions to the interior.

So has it any street cred?

The Crossland is a rather tall and narrow looking car, with quite small wheels, so despite boasting Opel’s new “Vizor” face and a black roof to contrast the red exterior on my test car the Crossland is not the most distinctive or characterful looking car in this class. Nevertheless the Elite boasts some nice 16”alloys and detail aluminium look trim which does add to the style.

Whats it like inside?

The interior of the Elite version that I road tested was nicely finished, well laid out and functional. The elevated driving position was excellent and the seats proved comfortable even on a longer journey. The main components of the dash will be familiar to an Astra driver, with clear easy to read analogue dials which I liked and a good centrally mounted touchscreen.

Standard kit on the Elite includes but is not limited to, Park assist front and rear, Cruise control, Rear view camera, Lane departure warning, Multi function steering wheel, Apple car play/Android Auto, LED Lights, and rain sensing wipers.

The cabin is deceptively roomy with loads of space both front and rear. The boot is a good size too at 410 litres. Particular praise to Opel for supplying the Crossland with a space saver spare wheel.

What’s under the bonnet?

Two petrols, a 1.2 normally aspirated and a 1.2 turbo are available as well as two 1.5 litre diesels with differing power outputs.

My Elite was powered by the 83 bhp 1.2 litre petrol mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Performance is just adequate, requiring some careful planning when overtaking. I think I would have to go for the 1.2 turbo to add a bit more punch to the cars acceleration. It’s certainly economical returning a test average consumption of 6.1 litres per 100km. Road tax is €210.00 for the year.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The Crossland quits itself well on a variety of road surfaces. The ride is good and its reasonably quiet but its by no means a “drivers car” nor is it supposed to be. The Crossland is easy to manage around town due to its compact footprint yet capable if a little underpowered in this version on the open road.

My Verdict

The Elite version costs from €26,250. If you are looking for a compact car which offers a decent level of accommodation, drives quite well and is well equipped then the Crossland may will fit the bill.