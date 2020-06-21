Newbridge Gardai hold ceremony in honour of colleague

A brief ceremony was held today, Sunday June 21, at 12 noon outside Newbridge Garda Station, in honour of Det Garda Colm Horkan, shot dead in Castlrea, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday last. The ceremony coincided with the beginning of the Detective Garda's funeral Mass in his native town.

The Newbridge ceremony was attended by members from the local Garda Station, serving and retired; members of the Defence Forces along with personnel from the local emergency services, local politicians and members of the general public.

Traffic was halted as a minute silence was observed, followed by a brief prayer and a short address from Inspector James Molloy.