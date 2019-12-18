Man set upon as he walked home from train station in Maynooth

Gardai are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and mugged walking home from the train station in Maynooth on the Straffan road.

The incident happened on Monday, December 16 at 10:45pm.

Two males set upon the injured party, who received a number of blows to the face. His wallet containing cash and cards was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maynooth gardai on 01 629 2380.