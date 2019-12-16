Substantial amount of cash raided from Castledermot pub

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a pub was raided in the early hours in Castledermot on December 16.

According to gardai raiders kicked down the side door of the pub and stole the safe at 4.14am.

There was a substanital amount of cash in the safe at the time.

The safe has not been recovered.

If you have any information about this crime contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.