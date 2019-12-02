Man charged in relation to number of alleged burglaries in Monasterevin

Gardaí investigating a numbers of alleged burglaries in the Monasterevin area on the evening of Tuesday, November 26 have arrested and charged a man in his 20s.

According to a garda spokesperson, a house in Monasterevin was searched on Friday, November 29 and gardai seized property believed to be stolen.

The following day, Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s, he was detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged to appear at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, December 5 2019.