Gardai carry out armed checkpoints during 'day of action' against crime in Athy

Gardaí in Athy carried out a "day of action" in the town yesterday.

Gardai say it involved community engagement with commuters at the local train station, armed checkpoints in the locality and the arrest of people wanted on warrant and in relation to serious crime.


 