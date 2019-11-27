Gardai investigating five burglaries in Monasterevin on same night

Gardai in Monasterevin are investigating a spate of burglaries which occurred in Monasterevin around 6pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, November 26.

One of the burglaries occurred at Rickardstown, Kildangan, Monasterevin. Two Burglaries occurred in the Oldgrange Wood housing estate which is located off the Rathangan Road, Monasterevin. One burglary occurred in the Barrow Close Estate, Skirteen, Monasterevin which is located just off the Portlaoise Road, Monasterevin.

"Investigating Gardaí would like to speak to any persons who witnessed anything suspicious or may have dash cam footage and were in the Richardstown/Kildangan, Barrow Close/Skirteen/Portlaoise Road or Oldgrange Wood/Rathangan Road areas of Monasterevin between the hours of 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday November 26, 2019," said a garda spokesman.

Anyone with information can contact Monasterevin, Kildare or any other garda station.