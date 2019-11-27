Gardai investigating alleged assault on teenage girl at Kildare school
Investigations ongoing
File Photo
Gardai have confirmed to the Leader that an investigation is underway into an alleged assault on a girl in her early teens at a Kildare school.
A garda spokesperson said the alleged incident occurred at a school in the Castledermot area on November 14 2019 at approximately 1:30pm.
Investigations are ongoing.
