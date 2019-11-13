Man stabbed with syringe during incident in Newbridge

Gardai in Newbridge have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed with a syringe as he walked home from socialising in the town.

The incident happened last Saturday, November 9 on the Athgarvan road at 8:45pm.

Gardai say a male dressed in dark clothing jumped out from the bushes brandishing a syringe demanding the man’s wallet.

An altercation subsequently took place and the injured party defended himself, but he was stabbed in the shoulder with the syringe.

He received treatment in hospital.

Nothing was taken during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Newbridge gardai on 045 431 212.