Burglars break into Newbridge home while woman was alone inside

Gardai in Newbridge are investigating a break-in to a home in Newbridge, while a woman was alone inside.

On Sunday morning, October 10, two men broke into the home in the Milltown area through the kitchen window.

The woman heard the two men, and fled through a bedroom window.

Gardai say the woman saw the two men being picked up in a black car by a third male.

Anyone with information can contact Newbridge gardai on 045 431 212.