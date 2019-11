Gardai are investigating after a group of males broke into Lidl in Sallins last night, November 12.

SEE ALSO: Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kildare with 'sleet and snow' forecasted

Gardai say four males in a red Ford Fiesta pulled up to the store at 11:10pm. Three males got out, broke-in and stole a charity box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai on 045 884 300.