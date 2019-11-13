Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kildare with 'sleet and snow' forecasted

Met Eireann has this morning issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kildare starting later today.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for Kildare, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary.

A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today.

The warning is valid from today, Wednesday, November 13, at 2pm, until 2am tomorrow, Thursday, November 14.