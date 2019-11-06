Naas court sittings to return to Naas courthouse on November 18

Naas court sittings will return to Naas courthouse as of Monday, November 18, following the completion of extensive works carried out on the roof of the Main Street building.

SEE ALSO: Kildare man goes into shop for chicken roll and wins €100k!

The construction works will conclude on Tuesday, November 12, according to a statement from the Courts Service.

Naas court sittings moved to Naas Racecourse and Athy courthouse as works commenced on July 15 last.

The roof of the courthouse had to be refurbished due to health and safety concerns.

The Courts Service has thanked the public for their forbearance during the period of the relocation of sittings.