Investigation launched after armed robbery at Kildare bookmakers

Gardai in Leixlip have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at a bookmakers in the town.

A lone male entered Boylesports on Friday, November 1 at 8pm, wearing dark clothes, a balaclava and blue rubber gloves.

Gardai say they believe he was carrying a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai in Leixlip on 01 666 7800.