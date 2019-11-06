Investigation launched after armed robbery at Kildare bookmakers
Gardai in Leixlip have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at a bookmakers in the town.
A lone male entered Boylesports on Friday, November 1 at 8pm, wearing dark clothes, a balaclava and blue rubber gloves.
Gardai say they believe he was carrying a gun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai in Leixlip on 01 666 7800.
