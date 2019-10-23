Maynooth Aldi staff donate €500 to Kildare based Gheel Autism Services

Kildare based Gheel Autism Services has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Maynooth store team.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to 340 local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Aldi Maynooth Store Manager, Grzegorz Kuczala said: “We are proud to have chosen Gheel Autism Services to support through the Community Grants Programme. It’s a great cause and the work they do to support Kildare residents affected by autism makes a huge difference.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”