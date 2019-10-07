Six men face prosecution following alleged hare poaching in Kildare
Detected by gardai in Kildare town
PIC: Kildare Garda Division
Six men face prosecution after allegedly poaching hare using dogs, and trespassing on farmland in Kildare.
The men were found in the Suncroft/Nurney area by gardai in Kildare town on Sunday afternoon, October 6.
"All will now face prosecution", said a Garda spokesperson.
