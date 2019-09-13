Kildare woman Claire Walsh sets new record at Freediving World Championships

Kildare woman Claire Walsh has become the first Irish person to compete at the World Freediving Championships, setting a brand new record.

The 36-year-old from Leixlip set an Irish record today of 36 metres in the "constant weight" category. The discipline involves the use of fins to dive as deep as possible, returning to the surface in one breath.

Speaking yesterday evening after setting a new national record, Claire said: "I'm delighted but mainly relieved. Not many things have gone according according to plan so far. Sunday's dive was not successful and Tuesday's dive was postponed due to weather. All my dives I announced were a lot more Conservative than I had planned. So today getting a white card (clean dive) and a national record... I'm thrilled!"

Leixlip native Claire first became involved in freediving in 2015 after a snorkelling trip abroad. Claire can hold her breath underwater for an impressive 6 minutes and the furthest she has dived is 60m.

The AIDA World Depth Championships are taking place in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France. Freedivers from all over the world are competing in three disciplines: constant weight, constant weight without fins and free immersion.

Claire will next compete in the free immersion event on Saturday, 14 September.

