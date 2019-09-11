Shock at tragic death of Nurney GAA star

A young Kildare Town native, who died in an accident abroad, is being laid to rest on Thursday.

Tragic Pat Kelly, who was aged in his early 20s, passed away last Thursday following the incident in Tilburg in Holland.

The young man from Sillott is deeply regretted by his parents David and Jane as well as his brother Mark, his sisters Eimir and Orla and their partners Andrina, David and Steven.

He is also sadly missed by his grandmother Anna, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many many friends, his work colleagues and friends in Pfizer and The Killashee Hotel.

Pat’s remains will be reposing at his home today.

Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney.