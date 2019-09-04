Dermot Bannon reveals Kildare home will feature on new series of Room to improve

The latest series of Room to Improve is set to return to TV screens this weekend, and architect Dermot Bannon has revealed a Kildare home will feature on one of the episodes.

The hugely popular home improvements show will be back for its 12th season on Sunday night, September 8.

Dermot shared a sneak peak of the home in Kildare on his own Instagram account over the weekend, saying the first episode will have a "special guest".

Meanwhile, The Kildare Gallery, located at Carton House Maynooth, shared a snap with the TV personality, who was reportedly filming in the Lilywhite County yesterday.