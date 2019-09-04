Danish homeware brand JYSK could open a second outlet in Co Kildare

Danish home retail brand JYSK has confirmed it is considering locating a second outlet in Co Kildare.

SEE ALSO: Kildare family held captive during aggravated burglary

The first JYSK store in Ireland opened in Naas in April and the company later said it performed in the top two of 1,200 stores across the JYSK Nordic division of the JYSK Group.

The Portlaoise store opened on Friday last and there are now a total 40 planned across the country over the next five years.

Company bosses are now calling on landlords to get in touch about suitable retail properties to meet its rapid expansion plans.

A spokesperson told the Leader: “JYSK would be open to having a second store if they can find a suitable and available unit.”

Due to its early success in Ireland, JYSK said it is now aiming to open 40 stores over the next three to five years, with a forecasted turnover of €70 million, creating hundreds of new jobs.

The brand is hosting a meet and greet with potential landlords in the Red Cow Moran Hotel on September 16 at 9am. Landlords from across the country are invited to come along, meet with the JYSK team and present their available properties on the day.

Four new Jysk stores due to open in the next five months — in Sligo, Waterford, Cork and Limerick. Roni Tuominen, Head of Retail at JYSK Ireland, said: “Unlike some other large retail brands, we want new JYSK locations in towns and cities all over Ireland, so we can contribute to the local economy, especially in smaller communities where our job creation will be extremely valuable.”

JYSK operates 2,800 stores in 52 countries worldwide and employs 23,000 staff.