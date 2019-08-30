Naas gardai seize car which had cancelled insurance policy

Naas Roads Policing Unit seized a car where the insurance policy had been cancelled.

Gardai say the car was displaying a ‘current insurance’ disc but the insurance company had cancelled the policy.

A Garda Spokesperson said: "Remember if you cancel your insurance and appear to have a valid disc you can still be detected by ANPR."

A court appearance will follow.