Newbridge teacher wins Best Dressed prize at Dublin Horse Show

Newbridge teacher Ann Marie Dunning has clinched the coveted Dundrum Town Centre Best Dressed Lady title at Dublin Horse Show and a €10,000 prize wearing a stunning monochrome dress.

Her ivory neoprene boatneck dress by Australian designer, Bel Capello, featured a dramatic black and white striped bow that flourished its way up the front and over the shoulder.

Ann Marie's headpiece was a giant bow by Roscommon milliner, Laura Hanlon which sat on a chic chignon.

Ann Marie from Roseberry is a fifth class primary teacher in Scoil Mhuire in Newbridge, and the owner of Hats Amore hats and accessories hire in Newbridge.

She was crowned Punchestown’s Bollinger Best Dressed Lady in 2017.