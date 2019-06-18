Intel worker living in Kildare dies while on holiday in Portugal

A father-of-three originally from Kerry but living and working in Co Kildare, has died suddenly while on holiday in Portugal.

Kerry native Tom Griffin collapsed on Fonte de Telha beach in Almada, near Lisbon, last Wednesday (June 12) after kitesurfing.

Local media in Portugal reports that Emergency services were called to the scene after 4pm, but despite the efforts of local Maritime Police and medical crews, Mr Griffin died shortly after.

Mr Griffin worked at the Intel HQ in Leixlip, Co Kildare, and is originally from Muckross in Killarney. A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said that they are aware of the case and are providing assistance to Mr Griffin’s family members.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: "Late of Carlton Square, Maynooth and Muckross, Killarney. Beloved husband of Michelle, dear father of Laura, David and Louise and son of Michael and the late Kathleen (recently deceased).

"Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Des, Brian and Dermot, father-in-law Danny, mother-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paul, Alan and Ben, sisters-in-law Lisa, Yvonne, Denise, Beliza and Anne, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his work colleagues at Intel and his many friends."

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.

May he Rest In Peace.