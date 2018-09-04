Gardai investigated in connection with Kildare nightclub cocaine allegations will not face criminal charges

Four gardai from a Leinster station subject to inquiry

Four gardaí at the centre of an investigation into alleged cocaine use in a Kildare nightclub last December will not face any criminal charges in connection with the incident.

The Irish Independent reported today that the Director of Public Prosecution has decided that they not be charged with any criminal offence. It is understood that there was not enough evidence to support bringing criminal charges.

The four junior officers now face an internal garda disciplinary process.

