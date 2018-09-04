Garda warning after cars targeted in Naas residential area

Naas gardai have issued a warning for motorists to lock their vehicles after a number of cars were broken into at a residential area in the town.

The incidents happened at the Killashee View estate, off Kilcullen Road.

It is understood that five vehicles were broken into. Gardai believe that the incident took place between 6pm and midnight on Friday last (August 31). It is also believed that none of the vehicles were locked at the time. Nothing of significance was stolen, apart from items like sunglasses and loose change.