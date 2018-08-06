Kildare weather: rain and drizzle expected this Bank Holiday Monday

There will be a dull start to the Bank Holiday Monday across County Kildare with outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected today.

However, clear weather is due to come from the west this evening. Top temperatures will be 19 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

Tonight will be mostly dry, apart from isolated showers. Good clear spells will devlope and lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

Tomorrow will be fresher but cooler, with some sunny spells and a few showers.