Forget Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Kildare's Keadeen Hotel has its own VIP guests

The Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge has extended its welcome accommodation to some very special guests.

“If you look into the sky over Newbridge on any summer evening you'll see the Swifts swirling through the air as they feed. These birds can live up to 20 years and loyally return from Africa to the same nest sites every year. Unlike house martins or swallows they do not build a nest but use the exact same spot in a building. Swifts have probably lived in Newbridge as long as people have,” said Martin Connelly.

“They can travel up to 4.8 million km in their lifetime eating and sleeping on the wing, only landing to nest. Unfortunately, their numbers have declined by around 30% so ensuring availability of suitable nest sites is vital to help them recover. June Fest sponsored three triple nest boxes this year which were fitted by Birdwatch Ireland Kildare Branch under the eaves of the Keadeen Hotel, fingers crossed some young birds will lay claim to these 4-star homes over the next few years.”

If you would like to learn more about Swifts and nest boxes visit Birdwatch Kildare on facebook, Birdwatchireland.ie or visit swiftconservation.ie

Caption: Back Row L/R Kay Dunne, Gerry Condron (BWI),Brendan Murphy (BWI) , Tom McCormack (BWI), Declan Browne (June Fest). Front row L/R Karen Tyrrell (June Fest) , Tina Buckley (Keadeen), Janet Buckley and Gay Brabazon. Photographs courtesy of Martin Connelly

