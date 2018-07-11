WATCH: Kildare performers continue to impress at World Championship of Performing Arts in LA

Newbridge Stage Academy performers have continued to impress at the World Championship of Performing Arts since they jetted out to Los Angeles on July 3.

Eight students and two teachers are representing Ireland on the world stage, competing against 63 countries in solo and group events in singing, dancing, drama, music and modelling.

"This is a very talented and dedicated team who are a credit to themselves and their families and we know they will do Stage Academy and Ireland proud," said the Stage Academy team on their Facebook page.

The performers are Katie Conlan, Niamh Conlan, Aoife Byrne, Eirren Turner, Tanya Gallagher, Daniel Sinclaire, Stacy Maher, Eadaoinn Hassett, Robyn Maher and Ali Kaye.

Here is a performance from July 8, which was posted on their Facebook page.