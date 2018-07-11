Election posters "should be banned" from Naas town centre

Moves are being made to ban election posters in Naas

With local elections due to take place less than a year from now, the town will be festooned with posters - if recent history is anything to go by.

But independent councillor Seamie Moore said the posters are “unsightly” and degrade the appearance of Naas.

He believes a poster ban will help the efforts of Naas Tidy Towns to win the national competition.

Instead Cllr. Moore believes that the “billboard type poster stands” should be sited in suitable locations around Naas to keep the town centre free of posters in the run up to next year’s poll. He says the stands should be erected by the local authority.