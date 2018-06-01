New body established for Kildare foodies

The Kildare Food Chain Network has been launched by the county Enterprise Office, as part of an ongoing effort to harness the power of the 'collective', and to bring attention to all those involved in the food business.

The overall aim is to better highlight and link a diverse selection of crucial food training and food marketing initiatives which are happening throughout the county.

Now, through the Kildare Food Chain brand, these programmes can enjoy better linkages and cross-promotion, says Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise at LEO Kildare.

“Whether, it is through training, networking or collective marketing, export-driven opportunities, the aim is to work together towards promoting and expanding our valuable food sector,” explains Ms McNabb.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise at LEO Kildare

”With the support of local consumers, trade buyers and food producers, combined with sponsorship and support from Bord Bia, we endeavour to continuously champion and encourage the flourishing Kildare food sector.”

Ultimately, the goal of the Kildare Food Chain is to help the county nurture its status as an iconic food brand, described by Ms McNabb as “enviable”.

The food network is aimed at food and drink producers, retailers and distributors, foodservice, cafés, delis, restaurants and bar and those keen to support and use locally-sourced Kildare food ingredient, food sector suppliers ingredients, packaging, services and equipment, or simply anyone or any business in the Kildare food sector that is passionate about supporting and developing local food and agri-business.

To join, just call or email LEO Kildare at localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie 045 980 838 or click here www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare