Kildare's Anne Foley wins €37k on Winning Streak two days after returning from holidays

A Kildare woman got out of the sun and straight into the stars when she arrived home from a summer holiday and two days later won €37,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTE One last Saturday, May 19.

Anne Foley, from Leixlip was soaking up the sun in Lanzarote until Thursday evening last week when she flew home. There was surely no post-holiday blues for her as two days later she appeared on one of her favourite TV shows, and winning a cool €37,000 in the process.

Originally from Sligo, Anne moved to Leixlip after meeting a Kerry man while in Dublin. She has been married to Seamus, from Cahersiveen, for the past 39 years. The couple have three adult daughters (Nicola, Ciara and Aine) who of whom cheered Anne on in RTE on Saturday night along with other family and friends.

Anne (66),who cites watching Winning Streak as a Saturday night ritual in her house, enjoys walking, gardening and baking (with rhubarb crumble her specialty) in her spare time. She puts her culinary skills to good use for the benefit of the community once a week for Leixlip Meals on Wheels. She caters for 30 people in the local area and delivers meals along with her two friends Mary and Liz. She also enjoys playing the card game 25 and is a member of the Confey GAA cards club.

With her Winning Streak windfall, Anne hopes to top up her Lanzarote tan very soon by getting another holiday in before the end of the summer.

